Historic Six-Point Demand Day observed in districts



Leaders of Tungipara Upazila Awami League placing a wreath at the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Gopalganj on Monday to mark the historic Six-Point Demand Day. photo: observer

On this day, on June 7 in 1966, people of the then East Pakistan led by Awami League (AL) observed a general strike demanding autonomy and release of all political prisoners including AL president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

While observing the strike, a number of people were killed and injured in police firing. From then, the Day has been observed as 'Six-Point Demand Day'.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the Day, District AL organised various programmes. These included hoisting the national and party flags in its office, placing wreaths on portraits of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and of four national leaders.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the AL office. District AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahasan Shajahan presided over it.

District AL's General Secretary (GS) Advocate M.A. Afzal, Zila Parishad's Chairman Md. Zillur Rahman, District AL's Joint Secretary (JS) Advocate Shah Azizul Hoque, Sadar Upazila AL's President Advocate Ataur Rahman, its GS Principal Sharif Ahmed Sadi, District AL's Forest & Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Religious Affairs Secretary A.K.M Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, District Mahila AL's GS Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League's GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, District Sramik Leauge's GS Abul Hossain Akanda, District Student League's President Anawar Hossain Mollah Sumon, and its GS Mohammad Foyez Oman Khan spoke.

GOPALGANJ: Paying tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Day was observed in Tungipara Upazila of the district. A virtual discussion meeting was also held.

At 11am, leaders of Tungipara Upazila AL and associate bodies placed wreaths at the altar of the Bangabandhu's grave. Later, Fateha was offered followed by a Munajat seeking salvation of departed souls of the martyred of August 15.

The virtual meeting held in the Academic Bhaban of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science & Technology University was presided over by its VC Prof D. AQM Mahbub.

Prof D. Abul Kashem, chairman of History Department of Rajshahi University, highlighted the importance of the Six Points at the meeting.

