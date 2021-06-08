Lightning kills three, injures two in three districts

Three people were killed and two others injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in three districts- Shariatpur, Narsingdi and Bhola, on Saturday.

SHARIATPUR: Two people were killed by lightning strikes in Jajira Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Taijul Islam Khalifa, 62, a resident of Joysagor Village, and Abdul Maleq Peada, 40, of Rarikandi Village in the upazila.

Jajira Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Dr Habibur Rahman said thunderbolt struck Taijul in the afternoon while he was walking on a road in Joysagor Village and Malik Peada while he was working in a field in Rarikandi area, which left them critically injured. Locals rushed them to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jajira Police Station (PS) Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the incidents.

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: A man was killed by lightning strike in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Gurudev Saha, 36, son of Manuranjan Saha, a resident of Pashchim Chalakchar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck him at around 6am while he was collecting mango during storm, which left him dead on the spot.

Later, the family members recovered his body.

Monohardi PS OC Mohammad Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident.

MONPURA, BHOLA: Two schoolboys were injured by lightning strike in Monpura Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The injured are Al-Amin, 10, a fourth grader at Gomatali Government Primary School and son of Kanchan of Char Faijuddin Village in the upazila, and Fahim, 12, son of Md Alam of Kalatali Char area and a student of class five at Kalatali Government Primary School. They were cousins in relation.

Local and the deceased's family sources said thunderbolt struck them in Char Faijuddin area under Hazirhat Union at around 4pm while they were playing football at a field with others, which left the duo injured.

They were admitted to Monpura Upazila Health Complex.

Of the injured, the condition of Al-Amin stated to be critical. Residential Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Naeem Hasnat confirmed the incident.



