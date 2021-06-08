Video
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:15 AM
Home Countryside

Youth beaten to death at Nalitabari

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Our Correspondent

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, June 7: A young man, who was severely beaten in Nalitabari Upazila of the district, died at Sherpur Sadar Hospital on Friday morning.
Deceased Shahadul, 25, son of Suruzzaman, was a resident of Kolospar Satanipara Village in the upazila.
Police sources said an altercation took place between Shahadul and one Nayan of the area on May 23 over paying of loan money of Tk 25,000.
At one stage, Nayan along with his people started beating Shahadul, leaving him critically injured.
Injured Shahadul was rushed to Sherpur Sadar Hospital first and later, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.
Following the deterioration of his condition, he was, later, taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). He was released from the DMCH on May 29.
Later, he was taken to Sherpur Sadar Hospital from the house as his condition was further deteriorated. Shahadul died there at around 10:30am on Friday while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge of Nalitabari Police Station Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.


