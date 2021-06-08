Video
Fruit business suffers setback at Kaptai

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Md Kabir Hossain

The photo shows a seasonal fruit seller in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati. photo: observer



KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, June 7: Seasonal fruit traders in Kaptai Upazila of the district are not getting sufficient customers.
Their most customers are tourists. But amid corona pandemic, tourists are not coming.
According to field sources, bazaars in the upazila are full of different seasonal fruits including mango, litchi, jackfruits, and pine apple.
Fruit trader Md Dulal at Boroichhari Sadar of the upazila said, he has been doing seasonal fruit business for the last 15 years. "We did not have time to breath even in past fruit seasons. But this season, it has been different. We are not getting many customers who are mostly tourists,' he said.
He was echoed by others like Md Masud, Enamul Haq Bachchu (farmer), Belal, and Gouranga. They said,  Rupali, Amrupali, Rangu, and Malika species of mangoes have grown this year. But the production has been poor compared to last year's.
Besides, bazaars in Kaptai are experiencing huge arrivals of pine apple, litchi, and other seasonal fruits. They were expecting to be benefitted much this year as prices of fruits are comparatively higher.
According to them, the mango which was selling at Tk 20-50 per kg in the last year; it is now selling at Tk 60-80 this year.
Proprietor of Talukdar Sabij Khamar at Kaptai and Headman of Wagga Mouja Arun Talukdar said,  like the previous year, there have been good production of Amrupali and Rangu on his 20 acres of land. This year Amrupali has made a little bit of high yield compared to the last year's. But the growth has been a little bit small in size. At the same time, Rangu species have made a little bit of less production. He said, he is not getting expected prices of his produce due to non-arrival of tourists.
Kaptai Upazila Agriculture Officer Samsul Alam Chowdhury said, seasonal fruits have made expected productions at each union of Kaptai Upazila, and to promote the production, necessary advice was provided by field-level sub-assistant agriculture officers; no grower faced pest attack.
Though trading of seasonal fruits are going on in local bazaars, the sales are not satisfactory as tourists are not available, he mentioned.


