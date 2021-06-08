8 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Eight people including a woman have been killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Sirajganj, Mymensingh, Kurigram and Thakurgaon, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in the district in two days.

A woman was killed in a road accident in Salanga Police Station (PS) area of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rawshanara Begum, 50, wife of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Beelgajaria Village under Bahuli Union in Sadar Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul PS Shajahan Ali said an unidentified truck hit a motorcycle carrying Rawshanara in front of Mamtaz Filling Station in Dhopakandi area under Salanga PS at around 11am.

At that time, Rawshanara fell on the road while another truck ran over her, leaving her dead on the spot, the OC added.

Earlier, a man was killed in another road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Nazmul Islam, 48, son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Neksas Sundar Village in Hatibandha Upazila of Lalmonirhat. He was a truck driver.

Bangabandhu Bridge West PS OC Mosaddeq Hossain said a truck hit another from behind in Mulibari area under Saidabad Union in Sadar Upazila at around 11pm, which left the driver of the later one dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

MYMENSINGH: Three people including a freedom fighter (FF) were killed in separate road accidents in Gafargaon and Tarakanda upazilas of the district in two days.

Two farmers were killed as a truck ran over them in Gafargaon Upazila early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Manik, 33, son of Shahid Mia, and Masum, 17, son of Nur Hossain, residents of Khurshidmahal Village in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad Member Md Hazrat Ali said a sand-laden truck ran over them on the Khurshidmahal Bridge in the morning, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Pagla PS OC Md Raseduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to trace the killer truck by CCTV footage.

On the other hand, a FF was killed in a road accident in Tarakanda Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Poshor Uddin, 75, a resident of Rongerkanda Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Tarakanda PS OC Md Abul Khayer said an unidentified motorcycle hit Poshor Uddin while he was going to a local mosque to perform Fazr prayers, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 8am while undergoing treatment.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in the area after Asr prayers.

Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard, the OC added.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed and two others were injured after a truck overturned in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Shahin Mia, 25, was the helper of the truck. He was the son of late Nuruzzaman, a resident of Shahin Banur Kuti Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the accident took place in Lakkhimor area in the morning, which left Shahin dead on the spot and two others including truck driver Munna Mia injured.

The injured were taken to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex.

Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: Two people were killed and six others injured in a road accident in the district on Sunday evening.

The identities of the deceased and injured could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said a three-wheeler coming from Ranishankail Upazila collided with a nasimon (local vehicle) in Thakurgaon Palli Bidyut Office area in the evening, which left a man dead on the spot and seven others injured.

The injured were rushed to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, where another man succumbed to his injuries.

Of the injured, two were shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Residential Medical Officer of Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital Dr Md Raqibul Alam confirmed the incident.







