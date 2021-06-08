Second corona dose uncertain for 10,000  people in Rajbari

RAJBARI, June 7: Around 10,000 people in the district are facing uncertainty in getting second dose due to vaccine shortage.

According to sources, a total of 24,451 out of 34,333 registered people received the second dose.

School Teacher Momena Khatun took her first dose on March 28. She was waiting for message about the second dose within May 28.

Later she came to know that the vaccination has been stopped in Rajbari.

'I have taken the first dose of the vaccine and was expecting the second dose. My school may open this month. I will have to go to school without completing the course. I am worried," she maintained.

A total of 9,882 people in the district are waiting for the second dose despite taking the first dose of vaccine couple of months ago.

Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim Titon, civil surgeon (CS) of Pabna, said, the vaccination programme got stopped in Rajbari from May 20 as the allotment of vaccines for the district was already over.

"We received 34,333 Covid-19 vaccines as first dose. Later we got 24,451 as second dose. People got the second dose till May 20. There was not a single dose of vaccine left. So we stopped it from May 21," he maintained.

CS said, people who have been deprived of the first dose will get priority after the next allotment comes, adding no scope to give the second dose at the moment.

