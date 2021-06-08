Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Second corona dose uncertain for 10,000  people in Rajbari

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Our Correspondent

RAJBARI, June 7: Around 10,000 people in the district are facing uncertainty in getting second dose due to vaccine shortage.
According to sources, a total of 24,451 out of 34,333 registered people received the second dose.      
School Teacher Momena Khatun took her first dose on March 28. She was waiting for message about the second dose within May 28.
Later she came to know that the vaccination has been stopped in Rajbari.
'I have taken the first dose of the vaccine and was expecting the second dose. My school may open this month. I will have to go to school without completing the course. I am worried," she maintained.  
A total of 9,882 people in the district are waiting for the second dose despite taking the first dose of vaccine couple of months ago.
Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim Titon, civil surgeon (CS) of Pabna, said, the vaccination programme got stopped in Rajbari from May 20 as the allotment of vaccines for the district was already over.
"We received 34,333 Covid-19 vaccines as first dose. Later we got 24,451 as second dose. People got the second dose till May 20. There was not a single dose of vaccine left. So we stopped it from May 21," he maintained.
CS said, people who have been deprived of the first dose will get priority after the next allotment comes, adding no scope to give the second dose at the moment.
But the second dose seekers have expressed dissatisfaction over the shortage of vaccine.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Historic Six-Point Demand Day observed in districts
Lightning kills three, injures two in three districts
Youth beaten to death at Nalitabari
Fruit business suffers setback at Kaptai
8 killed in road mishaps in four districts
Second corona dose uncertain for 10,000  people in Rajbari
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre
Shomota targets 68,956 people for life improvement


Latest News
COVID-19: US hands over medical supplies to Bangladesh
Lockdown in Chapainawabganj relaxed
WHO official says can't force China to give more information on Covid-19 origins
Amazon's Bezos to fly to space next month
3 hurt in clash at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre
Gas supply in some city areas to remain suspended Tuesday
Two boys drown in Bandarban
Youth killed by lightning strike in Madaripur
Order on writ against declaring Papul's parliamentary seat vacant Tuesday
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Most Read News
62 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Budget and common people
Six-Point Day today
Massive fire at Mohakhali Sattala slum burns down many shanties
Uniform Broadband price fixed
Safeguarding the elderly population
Harry and Meghan announce birth of a daughter
Ties with China as usual: FM
Hefazat announces new committee
At least 30 killed in Pakistan train crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft