Shomota targets 68,956 people for life improvement

GAIBANDHA, June 7: A development project namely Strengthening Gender Equality and Social Inclusion in Wash in Bangladesh (Shomota) is being run in four unions of the district.

SKS Foundation, a local non-government organisation, in partnership with World Vision Bangladesh is implementing the project at Gidari and Mollarchar Union under Sadar Upazila and Kanchipara and Urya unions under Fulchhari Upazila in the district from September, 2018 for the welfare of the women, children, and the persons with disabilities in the unions with the financial support of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Australia while Centre for Disability Development, Bangladesh is providing technical assistance.

On Monday noon, a press briefing organised by the project was held at Uttar Gidari under Gidari Union of Sadar Upazila. Hasina Parvin, district coordinator of the project, briefed the journalists about the development of the project.

Hasina Parvin said, a total of 68,956 people, of them 26,946 are females, 26,675 males, 7,521 girls and 7,814 boys in project command areas, have been targeted to be brought as project beneficiaries.

Many welfare activities had already been done for the targeted people in the project command areas, she also said.

A number of hand-washing stations had been set up for the people of all ages at important places of the project areas side by side with distributing 4,700 units of hand sanitisers to the people to halt the spread of corona at the initiative of the project during the ongoing corona pandemic, she continued.

Apart from this, 479 sanitary latrines and 580 tube-wells had been set up at the project areas to ensure good hygienic environment and supply pure drinking water to the people of the project command areas to save them from various diseases, she mentioned.

The inhabitants of a ward of Mollarchar Union had been brought under cent per cent coverage of hand washing after conducting the motivational activity or campaign to people of the ward by the project officials and the staff, she further said.

As many as 109 families have prepared monthly health management, and they are also inspiring the other families, she added.

The disable well-protection committee was also formed in the upazilas. and from recommendations of the committee, a number of persons with disabilities are getting disable allowance from the project per month, she further added.

The adolescent girls of the project areas are being aware about their reproductive health by the female staff of the project, she concluded.

All the project officials and field-level staff of the project, local public representatives and civil society members were present on the occasion.

Md. Harun or Rashid alias Idu Miah, chairman of Gidari Union told this correspondent that the project beneficiaries residing in the union are happy as they are getting various facilities from the project and expressed their gratefulness to the project and its officials concerned.









