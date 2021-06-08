Video
Home Countryside

2 electrocuted in two dists

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people were electrocuted and another received injuries in separate incidents in two districts- Madaripur and Barishal, on Saturday.  
MADARIPUR:  A man was electrocuted and another injured in the district town on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Kawser, 26, son of Fazel Haque, a resident of Vaudubi Village in Nawabganj Upazila of Dhaka. He was an employee of a restaurant, named 'Labanga', in Madaripur Town.  
Police and local sources said Kawser along with another employee of the restaurant Rana was working in the kitchen at around 6pm.
At one stage, they came in contact with a live electric wire there, which left them critically injured.
The injured were rushed to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Kawser dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Madaripur Sadar Police Station Kamrul Islam Mia confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A lineman was electrocuted in Rupatali area in the city on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Faisal Hawlader, 30, son of Sikim Ali Hawlader of Charbaria area under Kawnia Police Station in Sadar Upazila of the district. He worked as a lineman at the powerhouse in West Zone Power Distribution Company.
Senior Station Officer of Barishal Sadar Fire Service and Civil Defence Hasan Ali said Faisal came in contact with a live electric wire at around 5:15pm while he was working on the powerhouse premises in Rupatali area, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, fire service personnel recovered the body, the official added.


