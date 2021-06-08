15 people die of corona in eight districts

A total of 15 people died of coronavirus in eight districts- Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Natore, Naogaon, Pabna, Chuadanga, Noakhali and Thakurgaon, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 13 people died of coronavirus in six districts in two days.

Seven more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information.

He said all of the seven people who died in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus.

Of the deceased, three were from Chapainawabganj and one each from Rajshahi, Natore, Naogaon and Pabna districts.

A total of 232 patients with the virus infection and its symptoms are now being treated in the coronavirus ward and ICU of RMCH till Monday morning, the RMCH deputy director added.

On the other hand, six more people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

He said two of the six people who died in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the rest had been suffering with its symptoms.

The samples of those four deceased were collected for the virus test.

Of the deceased, three were from Chapainawabganj and one each from Rajshahi, Natore and Chuadanga districts.

NOAKHALI: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

The deceased was a resident of Begumganj Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 124 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 94 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 9,151 in the district.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Monday.

He said of the newly infected people, 71 are in Sadar Upazila.

A total of 397 samples were tested in the district in the last 24 hours where 94 found positive for the virus.

At present, a total of 2,144 patients are in isolation while 48 being treated at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium 12-bed Covid-19 Dedicated Hospital.

THAKURGAON: One more person died of coronavirus in the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was a woman, aged about 70, a resident of Baliadangi Upazila.

She tested positive for the virus and had been suffering from various diseases including of heart and diabetes.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 38 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 17 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,742 in the district.

Thakurgaon CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Sunday night.

He said of the newly infected people, eight are in Sadar, eight in Baliadangi and one in Haripur upazilas.

Among the total infected, a total of 1,575 have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.



