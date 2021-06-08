Video
Home Countryside

Vegetable growers face crunch in Narsingdi due to lockdown

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Benajir Ahmed Benu

The photo shows a vegetable seller in Narsingdi waiting for customers. photo: observer

NARSINGDI, June 7: Vegetable growers in the district are facing disarray in selling their produce at fair price amid lockdown.
According to field sources, they are selling their vegetables at a throwaway price as wholesale bazaars in the district are getting no traders from other districts including Dhaka.
Usually vegetables from Narsingdi are sent to different districts after meeting the local demand. But due to the lockdown, supplying of vegetables to other districts is hampered.
In this backdrop, intermediaries are taking this advantage. So vegetable growers are compelled to sell their produce at a very low price.    
In different local bazaars, per kg okra is selling at Tk 10, followed by cucumber at Tk 20/25 per kg, bitter gourd at Tk 25/26,  brinjal at Tk 20/22, ridge gourd at Tk 20, snake gourd at Tk 20/22, borboti at Tk 25/26, sponge gourd at Tk 20/22,  chilli at Tk 45/50, and sweet pumpkin at Tk 30/40, pumpkin at Tk 8/10, arum at Tk 25/30, data per 20 pieces at Tk 8/10, and per piece bottle gourd is selling at Tk 20/25.
Farmer Jahangir Hossain of Kondarpara Village in Shibpur Upazila said, amid lockdown, growers cannot supply their produce to Dhaka and other districts, and now they are selling these at lower prices in local markets.
He mentioned, earlier, vegetables from Narsingdi would be supplied to different district-level haats and bazaars by trucks; but due to lockdown, traders from other districts are not coming; as a result, vegetable bazaars are free of customers; so in a compelling situation, growers are selling their vegetables at cheaper rates.
Another farmer Mion Mia said, if government does not provide incentive to farmers, none can be able to cultivate vegetables next year. Each of the farmers who have cultivated vegetables has counted loss this year, he mentioned, adding, frustration is looming among them.
Local farmers demanded of the government to provide incentive to
farmers considering the lockdown.
The government can manage to bring back life to farmers in Narsingdi, knowledgeable sources suggested, adding, otherwise they will make shifting from vegetable     farming.


