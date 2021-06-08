Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to go on trial next week

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

NAYPYIDAW, Jun 7: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will go on trial next week, her lawyer said Monday, with the Nobel laureate facing an eclectic raft of charges, from possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies to flouting coronavirus restrictions during elections last year.
Myanmar has been in uproar since Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) government were ousted in a February 1 coup, with near-daily protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement.
Almost 850 people have been killed by the military, according to a local monitoring group.
Suu Kyi, 75, will go on trial on Monday in Naypyidaw, where she is charged with violating restrictions during last year's election campaign and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies.
Proceedings will start on June 14 and are expected to wrap up by July 26, according to her legal team.
Suu Kyi's lawyers have been allowed to meet with her just twice since she was placed under house arrest, with weeks of delays to her legal case.
"We will get testimonies from plaintiffs and witnesses starting from next hearing," on Monday, lawyer Min Min Soe said after meeting her in the capital Naypyidaw.
Suu Kyi will also appear in a separate trial slated to begin on June 15, where she is charged with sedition alongside ousted president Win Myint and senior NLD leader Dr Myo Aung, the lawyer said.
There was a heavy police presence around the Naypyidaw council compound, close to where the court is located, with roadblocks along streets leading to the area, an AFP reporter said.
Suu Kyi "asked all (people) to stay in good health," Min Min Soe added.
The ousted leader faces a separate charge of violating a colonial-era secrecy law -- a case that is pending in a court in the commercial hub Yangon.
"Groundhog day again," Myanmar analyst David Mathieson told AFP, adding that proceedings in the junta-backed court would be little more than "a show trial."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China vents anger at US Senators’ visit to Taiwan
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to go on trial next week
Veto of individual EU member states ‘must go’: Germany
India reopens major cities as new Covid-19 infections hit 2-month low
In rare public outing, Trump denounces Fauci, China; dangles 2024 prospects
US, EU condemn Nigeria’s Twitter ban
US boosts Taiwan’s Covid-19 fight with 750,000 vaccine doses
Biden says will stand with European allies ahead of Putin summit


Latest News
COVID-19: US hands over medical supplies to Bangladesh
Lockdown in Chapainawabganj relaxed
WHO official says can't force China to give more information on Covid-19 origins
Amazon's Bezos to fly to space next month
3 hurt in clash at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre
Gas supply in some city areas to remain suspended Tuesday
Two boys drown in Bandarban
Youth killed by lightning strike in Madaripur
Order on writ against declaring Papul's parliamentary seat vacant Tuesday
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Most Read News
62 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Budget and common people
Six-Point Day today
Massive fire at Mohakhali Sattala slum burns down many shanties
Uniform Broadband price fixed
Safeguarding the elderly population
Harry and Meghan announce birth of a daughter
Ties with China as usual: FM
Hefazat announces new committee
At least 30 killed in Pakistan train crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft