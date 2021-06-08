Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to go on trial next week

NAYPYIDAW, Jun 7: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will go on trial next week, her lawyer said Monday, with the Nobel laureate facing an eclectic raft of charges, from possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies to flouting coronavirus restrictions during elections last year.

Myanmar has been in uproar since Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) government were ousted in a February 1 coup, with near-daily protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement.

Almost 850 people have been killed by the military, according to a local monitoring group.

Suu Kyi, 75, will go on trial on Monday in Naypyidaw, where she is charged with violating restrictions during last year's election campaign and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies.

Proceedings will start on June 14 and are expected to wrap up by July 26, according to her legal team.

Suu Kyi's lawyers have been allowed to meet with her just twice since she was placed under house arrest, with weeks of delays to her legal case.

"We will get testimonies from plaintiffs and witnesses starting from next hearing," on Monday, lawyer Min Min Soe said after meeting her in the capital Naypyidaw.

Suu Kyi will also appear in a separate trial slated to begin on June 15, where she is charged with sedition alongside ousted president Win Myint and senior NLD leader Dr Myo Aung, the lawyer said.

There was a heavy police presence around the Naypyidaw council compound, close to where the court is located, with roadblocks along streets leading to the area, an AFP reporter said.

Suu Kyi "asked all (people) to stay in good health," Min Min Soe added.

The ousted leader faces a separate charge of violating a colonial-era secrecy law -- a case that is pending in a court in the commercial hub Yangon.

"Groundhog day again," Myanmar analyst David Mathieson told AFP, adding that proceedings in the junta-backed court would be little more than "a show trial." -AFP







