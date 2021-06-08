Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Veto of individual EU member states ‘must go’: Germany

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

BERLIN, Jun 7: Germany's foreign minister said Monday that the right for individual EU member states to veto decisions must be scrapped, arguing that the 27-member bloc cannot be hamstrung by single hold-outs.
"We can no longer be held hostage by those who paralyse European foreign policy through their vetoes," Heiko Maas said, accusing those doing so of "playing with Europe's cohesion".
"I therefore say quite openly: the veto must go -- even if that means we too can be outvoted."
Maas did not name names, but Hungary had recently blocked EU foreign policy statements.
Apparently exasperated by Budapest's stance, the junior minister at Germany's foreign ministry, Miguel Berger, had called out Hungary on Twitter last week.
"Hungary again blocked an EU-Statement on #Hongkong. Three weeks ago it was on Middle East. Common Foreign and Security Policy #CFSP cannot work on the basis of a blocking policy. We need a serious debate on ways to manage dissent, including qualified majority voting," Berger wrote.
In a public row in mid-May, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto slammed the EU's "one-sided" statements on Israel as his European counterparts called for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China vents anger at US Senators’ visit to Taiwan
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to go on trial next week
Veto of individual EU member states ‘must go’: Germany
India reopens major cities as new Covid-19 infections hit 2-month low
In rare public outing, Trump denounces Fauci, China; dangles 2024 prospects
US, EU condemn Nigeria’s Twitter ban
US boosts Taiwan’s Covid-19 fight with 750,000 vaccine doses
Biden says will stand with European allies ahead of Putin summit


Latest News
COVID-19: US hands over medical supplies to Bangladesh
Lockdown in Chapainawabganj relaxed
WHO official says can't force China to give more information on Covid-19 origins
Amazon's Bezos to fly to space next month
3 hurt in clash at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre
Gas supply in some city areas to remain suspended Tuesday
Two boys drown in Bandarban
Youth killed by lightning strike in Madaripur
Order on writ against declaring Papul's parliamentary seat vacant Tuesday
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Most Read News
62 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Budget and common people
Six-Point Day today
Massive fire at Mohakhali Sattala slum burns down many shanties
Uniform Broadband price fixed
Safeguarding the elderly population
Harry and Meghan announce birth of a daughter
Ties with China as usual: FM
Hefazat announces new committee
At least 30 killed in Pakistan train crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft