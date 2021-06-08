Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England suspend Robinson pending racism probe

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

LONDON, JUNE 7: Ollie Robinson will miss next week's second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston after being suspended from all international cricket pending an investigation into racist and sexist Twitter messages, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Sunday.
Sussex quick Robinson made an impressive on-field England debut in the drawn first Test at Lord's concluded Sunday.
But his efforts with bat and ball were overshadowed by the re-emergence of racist and sexist social media messages the 27-year-old had posted as a teenager in 2012 and 2013.
"England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013," said an ECB statement.
"He will not be available for selection for the LV= Insurance second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June.
"Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county," it added.
The paceman led England's attack with 4-75 in the first innings at Lord's and followed up with 3-26 in the second while in between making a useful 42 with the bat.
But he found himself making an unreserved apology after stumps on Wednesday, his first day in Test cricket, for tweets that included comments suggesting Muslim people were linked to terrorism, and derogatory remarks about women and people of Asian heritage.
His messages re-emerged after both teams lined up before play on Wednesday for a 'Moment of Unity' designed to show their opposition to discrimination, with England wearing T-shirts stating 'Cricket is a game for everyone'.
Robinson, in a statement issued after play on Wednesday, said he was "embarrassed" and "ashamed" by the posts.
"I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist," he added.
England captain Joe Root speaking after stumps on Sunday but before Robinson's suspension had been announced, said of the tweets: "I couldn't believe them, personally."
Root, however, added Robinson had shown a "lot of remorse" that was "very genuine".
Turning to Robinson's first match as a Test cricketer, on the field at Lord's, the skipper said: "He has had an exceptional debut...He's showed high levels of skill and he's definitely got the game that can be successful in Test cricket."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Euro 2020 set to capture continent's attention
Brazil football chief suspended after sex harassment claim
Argentina confirm Copa America participation despite Covid fears
Gauff in French Open breakthrough as Djokovic, Nadal take on tomorrow's world
Serena, Federer exit French Open, casting doubts over return
England suspend Robinson pending racism probe
Pakistan Super League feels heat in UAE
De Bruyne crowned PFA player of the year


Latest News
COVID-19: US hands over medical supplies to Bangladesh
Lockdown in Chapainawabganj relaxed
WHO official says can't force China to give more information on Covid-19 origins
Amazon's Bezos to fly to space next month
3 hurt in clash at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre
Gas supply in some city areas to remain suspended Tuesday
Two boys drown in Bandarban
Youth killed by lightning strike in Madaripur
Order on writ against declaring Papul's parliamentary seat vacant Tuesday
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Most Read News
62 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Budget and common people
Six-Point Day today
Massive fire at Mohakhali Sattala slum burns down many shanties
Uniform Broadband price fixed
Safeguarding the elderly population
Harry and Meghan announce birth of a daughter
Ties with China as usual: FM
Hefazat announces new committee
At least 30 killed in Pakistan train crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft