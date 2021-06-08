Video
Pakistan Super League feels heat in UAE

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

KARACHI, JUNE 7: Pakistan Super League cricketers will have to contend with soaring temperatures and empty stadiums when the Covid-hit Twenty20 competition resumes far from home in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
With day-time temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), some players will wear ice vests on the field, while bowlers have been told to drink coconut water, a natural coolant.
The T20 cricket league was halted in Pakistan in March after seven players and support staff tested positive for Covid-19, and restart efforts stalled as the country was hit by a third wave of the virus.
The PSL will now be completed in the intense heat of the Gulf summer but, with the earliest games starting at 5pm, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said the conditions weren't "unplayable".
"There will be ice vests, packs, ice collars, regular drink intervals to make sure that players are kept safe and healthy," said Khan.    -AFP


