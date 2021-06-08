De Bruyne crowned PFA player of the year

LONDON, JUNE 7: Kevin De Bruyne became just the third player to win the English Professional Footballers' Association's (PFA) player of the year for a second consecutive season on Sunday.

The Belgium midfielder follows in the footsteps of Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only other players to win the award in back-to-back years. De Bruyne was vital to City's third Premier League title in four years and a fourth consecutive League Cup triumph.

The 29-year-old also guided City to the club's first ever Champions League final, where his presence was badly missed during the latter stages of a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea last weekend as he was forced off early in the second-half with two fractures to his face. -AFP





