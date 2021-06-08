SL players 'agree to go' without tour contracts

Sri Lanka's "non-contracted" players have agreed to tour England, it is reliably learnt.

According to the highly placed sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket, the players will tour even without the tour contracts.

"We have received a letter from the lawyer, representing the players, stating the tour would not be hampered. The contract issue can be resolved after the tour".

Apparently, the players have agreed to go without the tour contract mainly for the reason that the Central Contracts were not prepared by the SLC, but the advisory committee (headed by Aravinda de Silva), which was appointed by the sports ministry.

Efforts are also being made to prepone the team departure. "We are trying to send the team by a Sri Lankan airlines Chartered Flight on Monday, instead of Tuesday. "This is necessitated following the strict quarantine rules imposed by the UK government. The team has to reach there before June 8", the source further added.

In the meantime, Brett Harrop, the lead physio has joined the team hotel bio-bubble after completing his 14-day quarantine, it is learnt.

There has also been a suggestion to include at least one or two more selectors in the existing panel of three-Pramodya Wickersinghe (chairman), Romesh Kaluwitharana and Hemantha Wickramratne.

Ranjith Madhursinghe's name has already been sent for ratification. The other name may be Hemantha Devapriya, though they have not yet been informed, it is learnt.





