Myshukur leads Brothers to narrow win against DOHS

Middle order batsman Myshukur Rahman struck a 48 ball-68 not out as Brothers Union clinched a thrilling two-run win over Old DOHS in their fourth match in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday at BKSP-4 ground.

The second victory took Brothers to fourth spot in the point table as they so far collected five points in four matches. It was however DOHS's third defeat in fourth game, which kept them in seventh position.

Myshukur's innings was key as Brothers put up a mediocre 139-5 after which their bowlers bowled well in tandem to restrict DOHS for 137-3.

Myshukur hit four fours and as many sixes in his knock. His innings was vital specially when only three batsmen including him of Brothers could reach double digit figure. Rahatul Ferdous was the other notable scorer with 26 while opener Mizanur Rahman made 21. Alis Al Islam was the most successful bowler for DOHS with 2-23.

For DOHS, opener Anisul Islam Emon blasted 64 off 50 with three fours and four sixes but despite his start, the other batsmen couldn't capitalize on. Mahmudul Hasan Joy made 34 while Rakin Ahmed contributed 33. -BSS









