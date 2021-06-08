Soumya fires Gazi Group to second victory

Gazi Group Cricketers secured their second victory in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL), recording a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Legends of Rupganj at BKSP-4 ground on Monday.

Skipper MahmudullahRiyad dazzled with cherry as Gazi Group restricted Legends of Rupganj for 132-8. Later,Soumya gave the side an impetus with bat to help them gun down the target with 13 balls remaining.

Opening the innings, Soumya smote four fours and two sixes to hammer a whirlwind 53 off 43. Mominul Haque gave him the ample support with 29 ball-34. Later Mahmudullah hit 15 unbeaten to contribute with batting also.

Earlier Mahmudulla took two wickets in bowling, giving away just 19 runs in four overs. Pacer Mukidul Islam Mugdho and offspinnerMahedi Hasan also snapped two wickets apiece to complement the captain.

Mehedi Maruf was the highest scorer for Rupganj with 24 while Sohag Gazi scored 21. This was Rupganj third defeat in fourth matches. They have just one point in four matches as their first game was washed out due to rain. BSS







