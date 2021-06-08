Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Soumya fires Gazi Group to second victory

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

Gazi Group Cricketers secured their second victory in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL), recording a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Legends of Rupganj at BKSP-4 ground on Monday.
Skipper MahmudullahRiyad dazzled with cherry as Gazi Group restricted Legends of Rupganj for 132-8. Later,Soumya gave the side an impetus with bat to help them gun down the target with 13 balls remaining.
Opening the innings, Soumya smote four fours and two sixes to hammer a whirlwind 53 off 43. Mominul Haque gave him the ample support with 29 ball-34. Later Mahmudullah hit 15 unbeaten to contribute with batting also.
Earlier Mahmudulla took two wickets in bowling, giving away just 19 runs in four overs. Pacer Mukidul Islam Mugdho and offspinnerMahedi Hasan also snapped two wickets apiece to complement the captain.
Mehedi Maruf was the highest scorer for Rupganj with 24 while Sohag Gazi scored 21. This was Rupganj third defeat in fourth matches. They have just one point in four matches as their first game was washed out due to rain. BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Euro 2020 set to capture continent's attention
Brazil football chief suspended after sex harassment claim
Argentina confirm Copa America participation despite Covid fears
Gauff in French Open breakthrough as Djokovic, Nadal take on tomorrow's world
Serena, Federer exit French Open, casting doubts over return
England suspend Robinson pending racism probe
Pakistan Super League feels heat in UAE
De Bruyne crowned PFA player of the year


Latest News
COVID-19: US hands over medical supplies to Bangladesh
Lockdown in Chapainawabganj relaxed
WHO official says can't force China to give more information on Covid-19 origins
Amazon's Bezos to fly to space next month
3 hurt in clash at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre
Gas supply in some city areas to remain suspended Tuesday
Two boys drown in Bandarban
Youth killed by lightning strike in Madaripur
Order on writ against declaring Papul's parliamentary seat vacant Tuesday
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Most Read News
62 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Budget and common people
Six-Point Day today
Massive fire at Mohakhali Sattala slum burns down many shanties
Uniform Broadband price fixed
Safeguarding the elderly population
Harry and Meghan announce birth of a daughter
Ties with China as usual: FM
Hefazat announces new committee
At least 30 killed in Pakistan train crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft