Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:13 AM
Mithun, Rubel script Prime Bank's facile victory

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021

Mohammad Mithun's unbeaten 57 was complemented by fast bowler Rubel Hossain's 4-30 as Prime Bank Cricket Club romped to a 72-run victory over Partex Sporting Club in their fourth match in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at BKSP-3 ground on Monday.
It was Prime Bank's third victory in fourth match and their only defeat came at the hands of Mohammedan in the previous match.
Electing to bat first, Prime Bank piled up 167-5 after which their bowlers toyed with Partex batsmen to skittle them out for 95 in 17.2 overs.
Rubel led the charge with four wickets, conceding just 30 runs. He was ably supported by Nahidul Islam and Nayeem Hasan who both took two wickets apiece.
Only three batsmen of Partex could reach double digit mark with opener Abbar Musa scoring highest 29.
Mithun earlier played a vital role for Prime Bank after Tamim Iqbal gave them a good start with 33 ball-47, that included four fours and two sixes. Mithun then took the anchor role to take the team in good position. He struck three fours and as many sixes in his 36 ball-57 not out.
It was Partex's four straight defeats in the league that languished them in the bottom of the table.     -BSS


