Prime Doleshwar move atop after win against Shinepukur

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club moved to the top of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) point table after edging past Shinepukur Cricket Club by four wickets on Monday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Doleshwar's first match against Brothers was washed out due to rain after which they won three straight matches including this one to grab seven points in four outings.

After electing to bat first, Shinepukur compiled a moderate 162-7, which Doleshwar overhauled, showing an unwavering resolve. They secured the victory with two balls remaining, making 163-6.

Saif Hassan was the top-scorer of the side with 50 off 35, hitting three fours and four sixes. Fazle Mahmed made 41 while captain Farhad Reza blasted 27 not out off 11, clobbering two fours and as many sixes. Farhad's knock however quelled the doubt over the victory as the asking run rate climbed to almost 15.

Farhad Reza also took one wicket in bowling. However, Shamim Patwari and Rejaur Rahman Raja claimed two wickets apiece for Doleshwar.

For Shinepukur Mahidul Islam Ankan was the highest scorer with 44 while Sabbir Hossain made 36. Robiul Robi scored 34.

It was Shinepukur's third defeat in four matches and they are at ninth position currently. -BSS







