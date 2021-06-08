Sheikh Jamal end Mohammedan's winning run in DPL



Nurul Hasan Sohan.

It was Nurul Hasan Sohan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, whose previous highest score this season was just 22, who came up with a whirlwind 66 off 34 deliveries with four fours and five sixes and helped his team to post a challenging total of 161 runs for five in 20 overs.

Mohammedan failed to chase down the target of 162 despite a 43-ball 57 by Nadif Chowdhury. Ebadat Hossain and Enamul Haque bagged three early wickets to destroy their top-order, and Mohammedan failed to recover from that early damage.

Sheikh Jamal won the toss and batted in an unexpected way to score only 85 runs for five in 15 0vers. But in the last five overs, they added 76 runs without losing any more wickets, thanks to some big hittings from Nurul and Ziaur Rahman who ended up on 35 off 17 balls with one four and three sixes.

Shakib Al Hasan and Abu Hider took two wickets each. Abu Hider conceded 53 runs in four overs.

In reply, Mohammedan slumped to 15/4, and at the very early stage of the game, they lost the race. Pavez Hossain Emon, who hit a fifty in the previous game, suffered a duck this time around. Along with him, Irfan Sukkur, who also had hit a fifty in the second game of the season, suffered second consecutive duck, and in between them, Shakib only posted two runs.

Mohammedan's last ray of hope was the bats of Shamsur Rahman and Nadif Chowdhey, who came up with a 48-run stand in the fifth wicket partnership. But they eventually ended up on 145 for eight in 20 overs and lost the game by 16 runs.

For Sheikh Jamal, Enamul bagged three wickets while Ziaur took two.

In the other two games of the day, Gazi Group Cricketers beat Legends of Rupganj by seven wickets and Prime Bank Cricket Club beat Partex Sporting Club by 72 runs at BKSP.

Soumya Sarkar hit 53 off 43 balls with four fours and two sixes for Gazi while Mohammad Mithun was the best batsman for Prime Bank scoring 57 off 36 deliveries with three fours and as many as sixes. For Prime Bank, Rubel Hossain bagged four wickets conceding 30 runs in four overs. It was his first game in the season. -UNB





