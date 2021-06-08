Bldg owner granted bail

Hazi Musa Mansion owner Mostak Ahmed Chishti and a chemical godown owner Tarikuzzaman were granted bail by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case lodged over a devastating fire at Hazi Musa Mansion in Old Dhaka's Armanitola area on April 23, killing six people and injuring 20 others.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Hasibul Haque gave them bail on Tk 3, 000 bond each after they surrendered before the court and sought bail. The same court on Sunday allowed bail to another three accused in the case, said GRO Md Helal Uddin. The devastating fire that started around 3 am on April 23 quickly spread through the building, before the fire service could bring it under control around 9am. Six people died in that blaze and 20 others injured seriously.