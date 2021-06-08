Video
Loan for DU students to buy smart phones

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

Some 8,500 students of Dhaka University are getting interest- free loan of Tk 8,000 to buy smart phones (mobiles) for online education during corona pandemic. Therefore, these students have been asked to fill the application form by June 15.
Earlier in November, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had decided to provide interest-free loans of Tk 8,000 to 41,501 students of 39 government and autonomous universities.
It was then informed that the students would be able to pay the real money in four installments or one time after the opening of the university or during the study period. A total of 8,556 Dhaka University  students applied for the loans.
Meanwhile, in a recent notification from the Office of the Director of Accounts, Dhaka University, information is being requested from the financially indigent students who have applied.
Students studying at undergraduate / postgraduate level in Dhaka University whose names are included in the list of "soft loan for students" can only apply.
The maximum ceiling of the loan is TK 8,000, which is interest free. This money will be paid through the bank accounts of the students.
The students have to submit the smart phone purchase voucher to the member secretary of the soft loan approval committee through the departments / institutes.
No transcript and temporary / original certificates will be issued against the name of the students concerned till full repayment of the loan.
Moreover, a letter signed by the Director of Accounts (Acting) of the University has been sent to the heads of various departments and institutes.


