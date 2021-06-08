Video
Trains collision kills 40 in Pakistan

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district in southern Pakistan. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. photo : AP



DAHARKI, Jun 7: At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured Monday when a packed Pakistani inter-city train ploughed into another express that had derailed just minutes earlier, officials said.
Several people were still trapped in the mangled wreckage near Daharki, in a remote part of rural Sindh province, which took rescue workers with specialist equipment hours to reach.
The double accident happened around 3.30am (2230 GMT) when most of the 1,200 passengers aboard the two trains would have been dozing.
"We tumbled upon each other, but that was not so fatal," Akhtar Rajput, a passenger on the train that derailed, told AFP.
"Then another train hit us from nowhere, and that hit us harder. When I regained my senses, I saw passengers lying around me, some were trying to get out of the coach."
The Millat Express was heading from Karachi to Sargodha when it derailed, spilling carriages onto the track carrying the Sir Syed Express from Rawalpindi in the opposite direction.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the incidents were just minutes apart. "I was disoriented and trying to figure out what happened to us when the other train hit," Shahid, another passenger, told AFP.
Senior Daharki police officer Umar Tufail said 40 people were killed and dozens injured.
"One coach is under the engine, and we can see three bodies trapped inside," he told AFP. "Two other bodies have been reported elsewhere too, so we fear that the death toll will rise," Tufail added. A clip aired on a local channel showed medics giving an intravenous drip to a conscious passenger whose lower torso was trapped between crushed carriage benches.     -AFP




