HC orders release of wrongly jailed Minu Akhter

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked the superintendent of Chattogram Central Jail to immediately release Minu Akhter, who has been languishing in jail for three years instead of convicted Kulsum Akhter Kulsumi in a murder case.

At the same time, the HC also summoned three lawyers and a clerk on charges of fraud committed to the court by surrendering innocent in 2019.

The three lawyers are public prosecutor of Chattogram Nari O Shishu Nirjaton Daman Tribunal MA Naser, lawyers Nurul Anwar and Bibekananda Chowdhury and Naser's clerk Md Saurav.

They will have to appear before the HC bench at 10:00am on June 28 to explain whether there was any fraudulence or their involvement in sending Minu Akhter to jail instead of Kulsum.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by Kulsum in connection with the case.

With the appeal, innocent Minu Akhter has also filed a petition seeking necessary directives including her release and compensation.

On Sunday, the same HC bench observed that the imprisonment of an innocent people allowing the convict to remain free was very unfortunate. During hearing, lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for innocent Minu while lawyer Iqbal Hossain moved for Kulsum. Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah represented the State.

Lawyer Shishir told the court that the three lawyers and the clerk have sent the relevant documents of the appeal of Kulsum to lawyer Iqbal Hossain for moving it before the HC. Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the HC bench that the culprits need to be identified and punished. Lawyer Iqbal Hossain told the bench that he received the appeal from that three lawyers and the clerk.

Kulsum was arrested on October 26 in 2007 in connection with the murder and sent to jail. Later, she was released on bail on 18 February 18 in 2009. According to the case statement, RMG worker Kohinoor Begum was killed in a dispute in Rahmatganj area of Chattogram on July 9 in 2006. A case was filed over the murder with Kotwali Police Station and police arrested one Kulsum Akhter and sent her to jail in 2007. She later came out of jail on bail.





