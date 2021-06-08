Video
Tender bid snatched at Nagar Bhaban

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

The owner of Jahan Enterprise, Sheikh Shawkat Ali, alleged that his employee Tushar Kanti Ghosh was beaten up by men belonging to the President of Juba League Ward No 17 Farman Mollah at Nagar Bhaban in the city on Monday.
The hoodlums snatched the quotation document for lease of New Market car parking tender worth Tk 36 lakh from Tushar before beating him up, claimed Shawkat.
"I did not get any remedy even after complaining to the DSCC authority," he said.
"The CC TV footage will prove that the incident happened in front of the DSCC office. Such incidents will tarnish the image of the present administration and question will be raise about Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh's 'anti-corruption drive," said Shawkat Ali.
According to DSCC sources, Dhaka South City Corporation floated tender on March 23 for lease of New Market car park. The lease price of the parking lot has been fixed at Tk 3,696,100.
The authorities did not get the expected price in the first phase. Later re-tender was called. In this phase, three schedules were sold. Of these, only one schedule was submitted. Jahan Enterprise purchased one of the other two.
Jahan Enterprise manager Tushar told journalists, "Monday was the last day for the submission of quotations for the tender. I went to the Chief Estate Officer to submit the schedule before the scheduled time. But some people chased me before I could drop it in the 'tender box'."
"I took shelter in the room of Executive Magistrate Moniruzzaman. After a while, when I left the room, some people assaulted me and snatched the schedule from me." Tushar alleged.
Farman Mollah, Juba League President of Ward 17, said, "Nothing like that happened. Mayor Sheikh Taposh has leased the parking lot to some of us including Shafiqul Islam of New Market Thana Swechchhasebak League including me. No one snatched the tender document from him."


