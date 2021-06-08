Video
Woman sets herself on fire over matrimonial issue

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Staff Correspondent

A young woman has set herself on fire in the capital's Mirpur as her husband married for the fourth time.
Victim Sihabum Mubin Mou, 30, a former news presenter at a private TV channel, is now undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Her husband Irfan Kaiyum also works at a private TV station. Mou is the third wife of Irfan.
Manjur Rahi, Sub-Inspector of Mirpur Police Station, said he talked to the victim in the hospital. She said she married Kaiyum five years back, the SI said.
Her relatives alleged that her husband, Irfan Kaiyum, set her on fire but police, quoting the injured, said that she set herself on fire over domestic issues.
With 46 per cent burn on her body, Mou was shifted to the high-dependency unit of the hospital.


