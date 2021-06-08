Ctg admin starts removing slum people from risky hills

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 7: The Chattogram district administration has started removing people from illegally developed slums on the hill slopes, fearing landslides during the monsoon.

This type of programme is seen at the advent of the rainy season in Chattogram.

The government has constituted a Hill Management Committee with the divisional commissioner of Chattogram as chairman and the ADC (Revenue) as member-secretary. Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Nazmul Ahsan, member -Secretary of the committee, said the administration has so far removed more than 150 families from the risky hills. He also claimed that the administrations had earlier disconnected all illegal connections of utility services.

But, unfortunately, the slum people later reconnected the lines and stay in the slum built on the risky hill slopes, he said.

Every year, at the advent of rainy season, the local administration takes several programmes to remove the slum people to safer places, but with no positive results.

It has become a regular feature of the Chattogram district administrations in the rainy season to remove the slum people. But later they all take shelters at their risky slums.

So, all steps of the administrations have been becoming futile every year regarding the removal of those slum people from the risky hill areas, leaving them to natural disaster any time particularly during the rainy season.

The slums developed on the slopes of hills have now turned into a death trap due to landslide, particularly in the rainy season. Meanwhile, the Hill Management Committee has identified a total of 16 as risky hills within the metropolitan area. These are Tiger pass A K Khan hills, Baitul Aman Housing hills near Ispahani hills, Kaiballyadham hills, Lake city hills, environment office hills, Foy's Lake R/A hill, Forest hills, Nasirabad Industrial area hills, Jalalabad Housing Hills, Motijharna at Lalkhan Bazar, CRB hill, Presently, over 50,000 people are living at the slums erected illegally in the risky hills of the port city.

Besides, local administrations have identified a total of 32 risky hills in Chattogram that might be slided after heavy rainfall. Of them, 16 hills remain in the jurisdiction of the metropolitan city while the rest 16 remain outside the city extending from Fouzderhat to Sitakunda.

Some 200 hills in and around the port city have already been levelled fully and partially threatening the environment and erected structures in those areas illegally. A group of miscreants is engaged in destroying the hills since a long in connivance with the police and local influential persons. They have been constructing several structures in those hills and rented it to the poor people to live in. Almost all the hills are levelled to develop residential areas. A huge number of residential plots have been developed on the damaged areas of the hills.

Nearly 200 people were killed in hill slides on June 13 in 2017 in five southeastern districts, including Rangamati, Banderban, Khagrachhari, Cox's Bazar and Chittagong.

After the worst ever landslide in June 11 in 2007, in which more than 127 people were killed. 11 persons were killed in 2008, 15 in 2009 and 2010, 17 in 2011, 23 in 2012, and five were killed in 2013.







