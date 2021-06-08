Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 June, 2021, 9:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Rly to resume services of 19 more trains tomorrow

Published : Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Railways (BR) is resuming services of nine more inter-city and 10 mail and commuter trains after easing pandemic restrictions from June 9.
Tckets will also be available at railway counters from today (Tuesday). Tickets were previously sold online amid pandemic restrictions.
The government halted passenger train services nationwide on April 5 amid lockdown restrictions to curb a second wave of coronavirus infections.
When restrictions were eased, 28 inter-city trains and nine express and commuter trains initially resumed their services. Health protocols currently require that half the train seats are left empty. Equal numbers of tickets will be available online and at ticket counters, the government said.
The inter-city trains to resume from June 9 include the 'Agnibani Express' on the Dhaka-Mymensingh-Tarakanda route, 'Jayantika/Upaban Express' on Dhaka-Sylhet route and 'Paharika/Udayan Express on Chattogram-Sylhet route.
 'Barendra Express' on Rajshahi-Chilahati route, 'Shimanto Express' on Khulna-Chilahati route, 'Kurigram Express' on Dhaka-Kurigram route, 'Panchagarh Express' on Dhaka-Panchagarh route, and  'Banglabandha Express' on Pachagarh-Rajshahi route will also resume service.
Dhaka/Chattogram Mail, Surma Mail, Titas Commuter, Dewanganj Commuter, Mymensingh Express, Mohua Commuter, Rajbari Express, Biral Commuter, Bogura Commuter and Bonarpara-Shantahar College Train are the mail and commuter trains that will resume on June 9.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bldg owner granted bail
Loan for DU students to buy smart phones
Trains collision kills 40 in Pakistan
HC orders release of wrongly jailed Minu Akhter
Tender bid snatched at Nagar Bhaban
Woman sets herself on fire over matrimonial issue
Ctg admin starts removing slum people from risky hills
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders


Latest News
COVID-19: US hands over medical supplies to Bangladesh
Lockdown in Chapainawabganj relaxed
WHO official says can't force China to give more information on Covid-19 origins
Amazon's Bezos to fly to space next month
3 hurt in clash at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre
Gas supply in some city areas to remain suspended Tuesday
Two boys drown in Bandarban
Youth killed by lightning strike in Madaripur
Order on writ against declaring Papul's parliamentary seat vacant Tuesday
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Most Read News
62 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia
Budget and common people
Six-Point Day today
Massive fire at Mohakhali Sattala slum burns down many shanties
Uniform Broadband price fixed
Safeguarding the elderly population
Harry and Meghan announce birth of a daughter
Ties with China as usual: FM
Hefazat announces new committee
At least 30 killed in Pakistan train crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft