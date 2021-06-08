Rly to resume services of 19 more trains tomorrow

Bangladesh Railways (BR) is resuming services of nine more inter-city and 10 mail and commuter trains after easing pandemic restrictions from June 9.

Tckets will also be available at railway counters from today (Tuesday). Tickets were previously sold online amid pandemic restrictions.

The government halted passenger train services nationwide on April 5 amid lockdown restrictions to curb a second wave of coronavirus infections.

When restrictions were eased, 28 inter-city trains and nine express and commuter trains initially resumed their services. Health protocols currently require that half the train seats are left empty. Equal numbers of tickets will be available online and at ticket counters, the government said.

The inter-city trains to resume from June 9 include the 'Agnibani Express' on the Dhaka-Mymensingh-Tarakanda route, 'Jayantika/Upaban Express' on Dhaka-Sylhet route and 'Paharika/Udayan Express on Chattogram-Sylhet route.

'Barendra Express' on Rajshahi-Chilahati route, 'Shimanto Express' on Khulna-Chilahati route, 'Kurigram Express' on Dhaka-Kurigram route, 'Panchagarh Express' on Dhaka-Panchagarh route, and 'Banglabandha Express' on Pachagarh-Rajshahi route will also resume service.

Dhaka/Chattogram Mail, Surma Mail, Titas Commuter, Dewanganj Commuter, Mymensingh Express, Mohua Commuter, Rajbari Express, Biral Commuter, Bogura Commuter and Bonarpara-Shantahar College Train are the mail and commuter trains that will resume on June 9.









