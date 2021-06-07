Strike on Yemenâ€™s Marib kills 14 civilians: state media

MARIB, Jun 6: A strike killed 14 civilians Saturday at a petrol station in the Yemeni city of Marib, the government's last northern stronghold, state media said, blaming rebels for the attack.

"The Huthi militias targeted the petrol station where dozens of cars were waiting to fill up, sparking a huge fire in which 14 civilians perished, including a little girl," the Saba news agency said, adding that five people were wounded including a child.

It said a "ballistic missile and a booby-trapped drone" were used in the attack.

A medic in Marib confirmed the toll reported by Saba.

A resident meanwhile told AFP that the petrol station is located near an open-air market and a camp for displaced people, while another resident said that a government military base is also nearby.

Yemeni Information Minister Mouammar al-Eryani denounced the attack on Twitter, calling it a "heinous terrorist crime which amounts to a war crime". —AFP