Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Strike on Yemenâ€™s Marib kills 14 civilians: state media

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

MARIB, Jun 6: A strike killed 14 civilians Saturday at a petrol station in the Yemeni city of Marib, the government's last northern stronghold, state media said, blaming rebels for the attack.
"The Huthi militias targeted the petrol station where dozens of cars were waiting to fill up, sparking a huge fire in which 14 civilians perished, including a little girl," the Saba news agency said, adding that five people were wounded including a child.
It said a "ballistic missile and a booby-trapped drone" were used in the attack.
A medic in Marib confirmed the toll reported by Saba.
A resident meanwhile told AFP that the petrol station is located near an open-air market and a camp for displaced people, while another resident said that a government military base is also nearby.
Yemeni Information Minister Mouammar al-Eryani denounced the attack on Twitter, calling it a "heinous terrorist crime which amounts to a war crime".    —AFP



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Strike on Yemenâ€™s Marib kills 14 civilians: state media
BARI holds training on use of bio pesticides
C-19's impacts on brain and mind are varied and common: Research
Câ€™ganj starts supplying liquid oxygen to patients
Covid-19 outbreak builds in Myanmar near Indian border
Hong Kong cracks down on Tiananmen commemorations, arrests vigil organiser
Locals lie down on the street to press home their demand for quick completion of unfinished construction work
More cyclones than usual forecast for east Asia by September


Latest News
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Newlywed bride found dead three days after marriage
Two siblings drown in Gazipur pond
BGMEA seeks central bank support for RMG sector
India announces free COVID shots for adults
India factory fire kills 14
Two bodies recovered in Ashulia
ACC blames other countriesâ€™ silence on money laundering
How ethnic killings exploded from an Ethiopian town
Tremor jolts Sylhet twice in 10 minutes
Most Read News
Woman murdered at Sreenagar
Landslides kill two Rohingyas
Obituary
China to give 6 lakh more doses of vaccine as gift by June 13
DU female student found dead in Azimpur staff quarters
What is the role of multinationals in our RMG sector?
Bangladesh goes from basket case to rising star
BD lacks execution of environment protection laws, say green activists
Withdrawal of troops and fate of Afghanistan
Polythene: Threat to environmental protection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft