Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:42 PM
BARI holds training on use of bio pesticides

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has arranged two day-long trainers training workshop titled 'Insects and diseases management by using bio pesticides based technology in fruits and vegetables' at the BARI Kazi Badrudduza Auditorium on Sunday.
A total 70 teachers from different nongovernment colleges of Gazipur City Corporation area were participated in the training workshop.
The programme is arranged with the fund of 'Development and expansion of bio-rational based integrated pest management technologies of vegetables, fruits and betel leaf project'.
BARI Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam virtually inaugurated the training workshop as chief guest while Chief Scientific Officer of Entomology Division Dr. Nirmal Kumar Dutta presided over the function.
BARI Director (Support and Services) Dr. S. M. Sharifuzzaman, Director (Planning and Evaluation) Dr. Md. Kamrul Hasan, Director (Research) Dr. Md. Tariqul Islam, Director (Training and Communication) Dr. Muhammad Shamsul Alom were present as special guest.
Principal Scientific Officer of Entomology Division Dr. Md. Sultan Ahmed gave the welcome address while Senior Scientific Officer of Entomology Division Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman Sarker conducted the function.
In his speech as chief guest, BARI Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam said, the people of our country are becoming more aware day by day. We no longer want to eat food mixed with pesticide poison. In our country, farmers often use excessive amount of pesticides in their crops. Excessive use of pesticides in crops can pose a threat to public health. For this we need to use chemical pesticides in our crops rationally as well as use organic pesticides. This will reduce the health risks of our next generation as we will be safer. We hope that the teachers participating in the training on the knowledge gained on the safe food production technologies invented by BARI will play an important role in creating public awareness by reaching out to all in the society.


