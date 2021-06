Banking Event

ONE Bank Additional Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz and Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Ltd (BGDCL) Company Secretary Md. Khorshed Alam Exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleagues at BGDCL's Head Office, Chapapur, Cumilla recently. Under the Agreement, ONE Bank will facilitate the collection of BGDCL gas bills from BGDCL Subscribers through the Bank's online banking system.