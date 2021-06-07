

Southeast Bank promotes Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain as a DMD

He started his career with Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd in 1991 as Probationary Officer. He also worked in Prime Bank Ltd in different capacities and later joined Southeast Bank Limited on 2003.

He holds Bachelor of Social Science and Masters of Social Science degree in Public Administration from the University of Dhaka. He also holds Masters of Business Administration (MBA).





Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain has been promoted as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Southeast Bank Ltd. Prior to this position, he was Senior Executive Vice President (SEVP) and Head of Branch at Principal Branch of Southeast Bank, says a press release.He started his career with Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd in 1991 as Probationary Officer. He also worked in Prime Bank Ltd in different capacities and later joined Southeast Bank Limited on 2003.He holds Bachelor of Social Science and Masters of Social Science degree in Public Administration from the University of Dhaka. He also holds Masters of Business Administration (MBA).