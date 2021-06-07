Video
AIBL donates freezing van to Naya Paltan Jame Masjid

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Desk

AIBL donates freezing van to Naya Paltan Jame Masjid

AIBL donates freezing van to Naya Paltan Jame Masjid

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has donated a Freezing van under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to Naya Paltan Jame Masjid to facilitate the transportation of dead bodies. Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury handed over the key of van to Saifur Rahman Dulal, President of the Masjid Committee recently, says a press release.
Deputy Manging Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Engr. Md. Habib Ullah, Md. Idris Ali, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed and senior Executives of Head office were also present in the occasion.
During the occasion Vice president of the Masjid Committee Mesbahuddin Jangi and Imam Hafez Maolana Amirul Islam were also present in the occasion.


