

IBBL Dhaka Central Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Professor Dr. Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the webinar as special guest.

Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Cahirman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of the Bank addressed the meeting as chief discussant.

Mahmudur Rahman, Head of Dhaka Central Zone presided over the webinar while Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of the Committee, Md. Shamsuddoha and A.K.M. Mahbub Morshed, Executive Vice Presidents of the Bank, Head of branches, executives and officials of the zone attended the webinar.











