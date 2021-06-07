Video
ICAB for integrated transition of economy to achieve high growth

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) termed the   proposed budget6 for FY22 as a timely and comprehensive one aiming at building a strong future focused on developing people's livelihood.
The ICAB came up with the observation at a post-budget press conference through virtual platform on Saturday.
ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru opened the delivery while Md. Shahadat Hossain, Council Member-ICAB and Snehasish Barua jointly presented the key note issues. Md. Humayun Kabir moderated the programme, said a press release.
The ICB leaders said the budget at a cost of Taka 6,03,681 for FY22 has presented  a GDO growth targetat 7.2 percent and inflation at 5.3 percent.
They said achieving such high growth requires integrated transition in all areas of the economy, which is difficult but not impossible.
BSS adds: Terming the budget as ambitious, the ICAB leaders said efficiency, transparency and accountability are essential for implementation, which is possible under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"We think that government spending will have to be increased even if we borrow now to keep the economy vibrant. Government spending should be increased in all sectors where domestic products and services are used," they said.
The ICAB leaders said employment and the flow of money to the people will increase. At this moment, human life and livelihood should be given the highest importance.
"We do not view the budget deficit as negative in terms of implementation capacity," they viewed.
The ICAB leaders said the Document Verification System (DVS) has been launched as a joint venture between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and the National Board of Revenue.
 As a result ICBA believe that taxpayer companies will have transparency in the revenue projection which will contribute to increase in government revenue. They also appreciate the initiative to bring Nonfiler companies under income                tax filing.
ICAB leaders said extensive economic activities need to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and increase investment to create jobs for the unemployed. The reality is that as long as the Covid-19 epidemic will continue, there will be no significant investment and no increase in employment.
So to revive the economy, 80 percent of the population must be vaccinated at any cost.
The ICAB laid emphasis for increasing allocation in the social security sector considering the fact that a large number of people are falling below the poverty line for general holidays, lockdowns and job cut in manufacturing companies.  
The ICAB said the proposal to reduce the tax rate of one person company by 25 percent is reasonable.
It also welcomed reducing tax rate of listed companies from 25 percent to 22.50 per cent and for non-listed companies from 32.50 per cent to 30.00 per cent.
They have proposed for withdrawing tax hike on the MFS services to attract more customers to MFS services during the ongoing Covid so that a cashless society can be established.
The ICAB praised inclusion of people of transgender and people with disabilities to budget protection. Raising the tax-free income limit for women entrepreneurs from Taka 50 lakh to Taka 70 lakh is also a welcome step to benefit small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector.
The ICAB said increasing tax deduction rate at source is likely to have an adverse effect on commodity suppliers and infrastructure companies.
The ICAB applaud the proposal to make it mandatory for limited companies to submit annual financial statements for the purpose of VAT audit.


