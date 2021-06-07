Video
Modernization of Institute of Tissue Banking underway

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021
Mizanur Rahman

The government has undertaken a project titled 'Modernization and Expansion of Institute of Tissue Banking Biomaterial Research Services and Research Facilities'. Demand for different types of tissue grafts in the country is growing but supply from existing laboratory infrastructure is insufficient.
Hospitals and clinics have therefore push for the project of modernization and expansion of services and research facilities of the Institute of Tissue Banking and Biomaterial Research to meet the demand for tissue graft
The proposed project will be implemented at a cost of Tk 137.80 crore. Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission will implement it by December 2024, starting from this year.
The project evaluation committee of the planning Commission discussed the project on December 31 last year and suggested for some modifications in project proposals. It recommended placing at the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) with suggested modifications. The sources said it would be presented to the ECNEC soon.
The Institute of Tissue Banking and Biomaterial Research (ITBBR) has been providing human tissue grafts to hundreds of hospitals and clinics across the country for rehabilitation surgery of burned patients.
ITBBR laboratory carries out tissue processing, radiation sterilization, microbiological quality control and preservation of tissue graft following the specific guidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
In addition to supplying tissue graft services, ITBBR is conducting research on new service tissue grafting issues.
Neuro-cranial autographs collected from various hospitals are processed in ITBBR laboratory and stored at controlled temperatures for delivery after disinfection using nuclear radiation methods. The number of people receiving these neuro-cranial autographing services has multiplied over the past few years.
The number of rehabilitated people has also multiplied in recent years as a result of the increase in supply of tissue grafts from the ITBBR. Along with the improvement of the ongoing service, the research activities of ITBBR are also quite promising and research findings are published regularly in local and international journals.
Human tissue banking activities rely on nuclear technology, sustainable and vital activities directly related to public health. ITBBR-E is the only human tissue bank in the country. As nuclear technology is used, experts said tissue banking activities must be conducted within the respective nuclear installations.


