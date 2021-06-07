Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

National Engineers to build DESCO head office building

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

National Engineers to build DESCO head office building

National Engineers to build DESCO head office building

DESCO has started construction of the 12-storey head office on its 2-bigha land at Nikunj-2 near to the Airport Road. The construction of the building with 6 basements will cost Tk. 281 crore and will be funded from DESCO's own coffer.
DESCO has signed an agreement with National Development Engineers for the construction of the building, on Thursday last.
Power, Energy and Mineral Resources State Minister Nasrul  Hamid  MP and Secretary of Power Department Habibur Rahman virtually attended the signing ceremony as the chief guest and the special guest.
The function was presided over by Additional Secretary of power Department and DWSCO Board Chairman Eng. Faizul Amin PNG.
DESCO Managing Director Kawsar Amir Ali highlighted various interesting aspects including the design and estimate of the building.
Taking part in the discussion, State Minister said if constructed the success of DESCO, the image of DESCO and the power department will be brightened,.
The building with modern technology and attractive design is being constructed on the side of the main road.  This will be increased the expectations of the customers towards DESCO.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Southeast Bank promotes Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain as a DMD
AIBL donates freezing van to Naya Paltan Jame Masjid
IBBL Dhaka Central Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
ICAB for integrated transition of economy to achieve high growth
Airlines press US on refusal to lift Covid-19 travel restrictions
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides as investors watch post- budget situation
Modernization of Institute of Tissue Banking underway


Latest News
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Newlywed bride found dead three days after marriage
Two siblings drown in Gazipur pond
BGMEA seeks central bank support for RMG sector
India announces free COVID shots for adults
India factory fire kills 14
Two bodies recovered in Ashulia
ACC blames other countries’ silence on money laundering
How ethnic killings exploded from an Ethiopian town
Tremor jolts Sylhet twice in 10 minutes
Most Read News
Woman murdered at Sreenagar
Landslides kill two Rohingyas
Obituary
China to give 6 lakh more doses of vaccine as gift by June 13
DU female student found dead in Azimpur staff quarters
What is the role of multinationals in our RMG sector?
Bangladesh goes from basket case to rising star
BD lacks execution of environment protection laws, say green activists
Withdrawal of troops and fate of Afghanistan
Polythene: Threat to environmental protection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft