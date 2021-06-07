

National Engineers to build DESCO head office building

DESCO has signed an agreement with National Development Engineers for the construction of the building, on Thursday last.

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources State Minister Nasrul Hamid MP and Secretary of Power Department Habibur Rahman virtually attended the signing ceremony as the chief guest and the special guest.

The function was presided over by Additional Secretary of power Department and DWSCO Board Chairman Eng. Faizul Amin PNG.

DESCO Managing Director Kawsar Amir Ali highlighted various interesting aspects including the design and estimate of the building.

Taking part in the discussion, State Minister said if constructed the success of DESCO, the image of DESCO and the power department will be brightened,.

The building with modern technology and attractive design is being constructed on the side of the main road. This will be increased the expectations of the customers towards DESCO.









DESCO has started construction of the 12-storey head office on its 2-bigha land at Nikunj-2 near to the Airport Road. The construction of the building with 6 basements will cost Tk. 281 crore and will be funded from DESCO's own coffer.DESCO has signed an agreement with National Development Engineers for the construction of the building, on Thursday last.Power, Energy and Mineral Resources State Minister Nasrul Hamid MP and Secretary of Power Department Habibur Rahman virtually attended the signing ceremony as the chief guest and the special guest.The function was presided over by Additional Secretary of power Department and DWSCO Board Chairman Eng. Faizul Amin PNG.DESCO Managing Director Kawsar Amir Ali highlighted various interesting aspects including the design and estimate of the building.Taking part in the discussion, State Minister said if constructed the success of DESCO, the image of DESCO and the power department will be brightened,.The building with modern technology and attractive design is being constructed on the side of the main road. This will be increased the expectations of the customers towards DESCO.