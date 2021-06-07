Walton launches 27 new models of refrigerators



WHIL's Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed unveils the new models of refrigerators at Walton Headquarter at Chandra, Gazipur on June 2 last.

The new and updated models of refrigerators include IoT based smart refrigerator, power-saving digital inverter technology and bacteria-resistant super cooling featured refrigerators.

In the domestic market, more than 200 models of refrigerators, freezers and beverage coolers of Walton brand are now on slae, says a press release.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed unveiled the new and updated models of refrigerators at the WHIL's Headquarter in Chandra, Gazipur on Wednesday (June 2, 2021).

The managing director also inaugurated a tree plantation programme on the Walton factory premises marking the upcoming World Environment Day (June 5).

Among others, Walton's Deputy Managing Director Alamgir Alam Sarker, Executive Directors Col. (Retd) SM Shahadat Alam, Uday Hakim, Firoj Alam (also chief marketing officer of Walton), Amin Khan, Yusuf Ali and Yasir Al Imran, Refrigerator's CEO Anisur Rahman Mallick, Walton's Research and Development (R&D) Department Head Taposh Kumar Majumder and Compressor's CEO Rabiul Alam, were also present.

Engineer Golam Murshed said: "The members of the Walton family have kept the wheel of the country's economy moving through relentless hard work… We expect Walton will be one of the top five brands in the world by 2030.

He also said that making a green Bangladesh amid rapid industrialization there is no alternative to planting trees. From now on every member of Walton will plant trees. By taking this initiative, the country will move forward towards the green Bangladesh, he said.

Walton Refrigerator's CEO Anisur Rahman Mallick said the newly launched Walton refrigerators have a capacity of 125 liters to 365 liters and have some especial features.

Under the ongoing 'Eid Mega Festival, various customer benefits like millionaire or Tk 10 lakh cashback offer, sure cash voucher were declared on the purchase of Walton fridge. Walton fridge have one-year's replacement guarantee while fridge compressors have 12 years guarantee.



