Vivo V21 now on sale in BD market

Tailored to meet the needs of social media enthusiasts and content creators, V21 by vivo is now available in the country's market, said a press release from the company.

The pre-order phase of the latest vivo V21 smartphone ends with the official launch on Sunday. Consumers will now be able to buy this smartphone at all vivo stores, Pickaboo, G&G, and Robi's e-commerce site.

The V21 smartphone features a 44MP OIS Night Selfie system with night selfie-centric features like 44MP OIS Super Night Selfie, Selfie Spotlight, AI Night Portrait with AI Night Algorithm, and OIS Ultra Stable Selfie Video allow users to capture delightful and magical moments at night.

The new V21 smartphones showcase a unique Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) enabled front camera in one of the industry's thinnest smartphone designs. V21 combines OIS with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for ultra-stable shots. The combination of OIS and EIS develops a software-hardware synergy, which delivers ultra-stabilization capabilities to handheld and motion shots anytime, anywhere.

The inbuilt gyroscope detects the movement of the subject, and the Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) adjusts the camera lens accordingly, enhancing the photo quality to deliver an outstanding overall photography experience.

44MP OIS Super Night Selfie: The 44MP OIS Super Night Selfie feature reduces background noise by allowing a sufficient amount of light to enter the camera for better selfies in a dark environment.

The V21 is powered by an MTK Dimensity 800U processor and comes with a massive 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM for an excellent multimedia and multitasking experience. The inbuilt 33W FlashCharge technology powers up the device in no time, allowing users to leave all their battery woes behind. The retail price for the phone is Tk 32,990 for the Bangladesh market.





