Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asia-Pacific trade ministers mull vaccine access

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

BANGKOK, June 6: Improved access to coronavirus vaccines and other tools needed to fight the pandemic are vital to crushing the pandemic and hastening a recovery, officials said Saturday in an online meeting of Pacific Rim economies.
The unprecedented crisis brought on by COVID-19 requires a coordinated, cooperative response, said New Zealand's Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor, who hosted the meeting. The 21-member APEC gathers economies all along the Pacific Rim, from tiny Brunei to the United States to Chile and New Zealand. One of its long-term aims is to promote a free trade area of the Asia-Pacific region.
The focus Saturday was on "the most pressing problem our region faces, getting people vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible," O'Connor said, adding he would be asking his counterparts how they could speed up trade in vaccines and other needed goods.
"The successful distribution of vaccines across our region will be critical to our recovery," he said.
APEC has long focused on dismantling trade barriers, and many of its members are still struggling to obtain and deploy enough COVID-19 vaccines to vanquish coronavirus flare-ups.
Nearly 5 billion doses are still needed for the region of almost 3 billion people, O'Connor noted.
In much of the Asia-Pacific region, the share of people vaccinated so far is in the low single digits. That includes places like Thailand and Taiwan that initially managed to avoid initial massive outbreaks but have seen cases rebound recently.
APEC members Japan, South Korea and New Zealand are ranked among the worst among all developed nations in vaccinating their people for COVID-19, below some developing countries such as Brazil and India. Australia is also performing comparatively poorly.
This week, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will swiftly donate an initial allotment of 25 million doses of surplus vaccine overseas through the United Nations-backed COVAX program, promising infusions for Asia, South and Central America, Africa and others.
That would be a substantial and immediate boost to the lagging COVAX effort, which to date has shared just 76 million doses with needy countries.
While some countries at times have limited exports of vaccines, chemicals needed to make them or of protective equipment such as surgical masks, it's unclear whether tariffs and other trade barriers have been the main problem since countries like Japan and New Zealand imposed onerous approval requirements that have slowed inoculations.
The average tariff on vaccines is a low 0.8%, according to the APEC Secretariat. But duties on some other products such as freezing equipment, vials and alcohol solutions can be as high as 30% for some countries.
Control of patents for the vaccines is a contentious issue. The U.S. has urged countries and pharmaceutical companies to waive COVID-19 patents to help increase supplies, and officials said they expected to discuss that issue during their talks this weekend.
But some say such intellectual property rights are crucial for boosting vaccine production and should not be waived.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Southeast Bank promotes Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain as a DMD
AIBL donates freezing van to Naya Paltan Jame Masjid
IBBL Dhaka Central Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
ICAB for integrated transition of economy to achieve high growth
Airlines press US on refusal to lift Covid-19 travel restrictions
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides as investors watch post- budget situation
Modernization of Institute of Tissue Banking underway


Latest News
Bangladesh to keep advancing with dignity, says PM
Newlywed bride found dead three days after marriage
Two siblings drown in Gazipur pond
BGMEA seeks central bank support for RMG sector
India announces free COVID shots for adults
India factory fire kills 14
Two bodies recovered in Ashulia
ACC blames other countries’ silence on money laundering
How ethnic killings exploded from an Ethiopian town
Tremor jolts Sylhet twice in 10 minutes
Most Read News
Woman murdered at Sreenagar
Landslides kill two Rohingyas
Obituary
China to give 6 lakh more doses of vaccine as gift by June 13
DU female student found dead in Azimpur staff quarters
What is the role of multinationals in our RMG sector?
Bangladesh goes from basket case to rising star
BD lacks execution of environment protection laws, say green activists
Withdrawal of troops and fate of Afghanistan
Polythene: Threat to environmental protection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft