Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JPMorgan to resume political donations, with exceptions

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

JPMorgan to resume political donations, with exceptions

JPMorgan to resume political donations, with exceptions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6: JPMorgan Chase will resume making donations to American politicians -- except for those who voted in January against certifying Joe Biden as president.
The bank, America's largest in terms of assets, had suspended donations to politicians of either party following the violent assault on the US Capitol by Donald Trump supporters on January 6.
"This was a unique and historic moment when we believe the country needed our elected officials to put aside strongly held differences and demonstrate unity," the bank's political action committee said in a memo sent to employees on Friday and obtained by AFP.
The employee-financed committee added that the "handful of members of Congress to whom we may have given this year who voted against counting the electoral votes that states certified and submitted to Congress" would receive no further donations during the cycle that ends with the November 2022 midterm elections.
Several other companies and business leaders similarly denounced the Capitol violence and also suspended donations.
More recently, several large and small business groups have opposed planned changes in election law by Texas and other states aimed ostensibly at making elections more secure, while in effect limiting voters' options for casting ballots.
The changes would particularly affect minority groups, notably African Americans, and have thus been blasted by Democrats as an attack on their voter base.
The JPMorgan committee also said it planned to give to a wider range of recipients, favoring politicians who seek to narrow racial, economic and educational divides and to address other "moral and economic imperatives" that are also "commercially critical for businesses like ours."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Southeast Bank promotes Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain as a DMD
AIBL donates freezing van to Naya Paltan Jame Masjid
IBBL Dhaka Central Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
ICAB for integrated transition of economy to achieve high growth
Airlines press US on refusal to lift Covid-19 travel restrictions
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides as investors watch post- budget situation
Modernization of Institute of Tissue Banking underway


Latest News
Newlywed bride found dead three days after marriage
Two siblings drown in Gazipur pond
BGMEA seeks central bank support for RMG sector
India announces free COVID shots for adults
India factory fire kills 14
Two bodies recovered in Ashulia
ACC blames other countries’ silence on money laundering
How ethnic killings exploded from an Ethiopian town
Tremor jolts Sylhet twice in 10 minutes
Govt slammed for vaccine uncertainty
Most Read News
Woman murdered at Sreenagar
Landslides kill two Rohingyas
Obituary
China to give 6 lakh more doses of vaccine as gift by June 13
DU female student found dead in Azimpur staff quarters
What is the role of multinationals in our RMG sector?
Bangladesh goes from basket case to rising star
BD lacks execution of environment protection laws, say green activists
Withdrawal of troops and fate of Afghanistan
Polythene: Threat to environmental protection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft