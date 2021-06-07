itel Mobile launches new smartphone

itel Mobile Bangladesh has officially launched its new edition of the Vision series- Vision 2 Plus with a range of exciting features and specs, such as a 6.8" HD+ Waterdrop notch Display, a massive 5000mAh battery, and a stylish and fashionable design.

This flagship is offering a 6.8" HD+ Waterdrop notch larger full-screen display, and sports epic fashionable style and color. The phone's HD display delivering vivid colors and clarity on screen. This new Android phone has a high screen-to-body ratio, which is pegged at 94 per cent, says a press release.

As for the camera setup, you are getting dual sensors on the rear and a single snapper up front. The rear module includes a 13-megapixel primary lens along with a secondary AI sensor. It has AI Bokeh effect, AI Face Beauty, Smile effect, AI scenario Detection & AI Portrait HDR setup in the AI Dual Rear Camera which lets you capture a fantastic moment allowing you to catch shadow and light softly and naturally. To capture eye-catching selfies it has a single 5-megapixel selfie snapper is used in the notch upfront.

itel Vision 2 Plus equipped with 2GB RAM and Octa-core 1.6GHz processor, it can run multiple apps with ease. With a 32GB ROM, you'll have enough storage for all your favorite apps, videos, pictures, and music. It runs in Android™ 10 (Go edition) with some pre-installed apps.









