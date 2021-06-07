Speakers demand quick disbursement of stimulus funds to CMSMEs

Speakers at a webinar on Sunday stressed the need for putting more attention to cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) and demanded speedy distribution of stimulus fund to ensure their sustainable recovery from the fallout of COVID-19 pandemic.

They also put emphasis on further expanding the credit guarantee scheme so that entrepreneurs could maximize their benefits, developing alternate source or mechanism apart from the banking system so that the unbanked entrepreneurs can get the benefits from such funds.

They came up with suggestion in the webinar on "Impact of Covid-19 on CMSMEs and Understanding their Recovery: Evidence from BSCIC Industrial Estates" organized jointly by Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) and PRISM Programme through virtual platform.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the event as the chief guest. Ambassador and the Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink, Industries Ministry Additional Secretary GolamYahia, Chairman, of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) Md. Mostaque Hassan joined as special guests.

Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr. Atiur Rahman, President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Rizwan Rahman, Chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group Ahsan Khan Chowdhury and Chairperson of Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) AbulKasem Khan attended the webinar as panel discussants.

Research Director of BIDS, and one of the senior short-term consultants of PRISM project Dr. Monzur Hossain presented the keynote paper.

Team Leader, Technical Assistance to BSCIC - PRISM Programme Ali Sabet gave the welcome remarks.

ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy chaired the event while General Secretary S M Rashidul Islam moderated it.





