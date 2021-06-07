Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Amazon, Facebook to fall under new G7 tax rules: Yellen

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

LONDON, June 6: Both Amazon and Facebook will fall under new proposals for a global minimum corporation tax agreed by the Group of Seven on Saturday, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
Asked whether the two companies would be covered by the proposal, Yellen said: "It will include large profitable firms and those firms, I believe, will qualify by almost any definition."
The joint statement by G7 finance ministers earlier on Saturday said it would tackle tax avoidance by "the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises".
Amazon has lower profit margins than most other tech companies, and European countries had been concerned it would escape extra taxation under initial U.S. proposals to the G7.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Southeast Bank promotes Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain as a DMD
AIBL donates freezing van to Naya Paltan Jame Masjid
IBBL Dhaka Central Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
ICAB for integrated transition of economy to achieve high growth
Airlines press US on refusal to lift Covid-19 travel restrictions
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides as investors watch post- budget situation
Modernization of Institute of Tissue Banking underway


Latest News
Newlywed bride found dead three days after marriage
Two siblings drown in Gazipur pond
BGMEA seeks central bank support for RMG sector
India announces free COVID shots for adults
India factory fire kills 14
Two bodies recovered in Ashulia
ACC blames other countries’ silence on money laundering
How ethnic killings exploded from an Ethiopian town
Tremor jolts Sylhet twice in 10 minutes
Govt slammed for vaccine uncertainty
Most Read News
Woman murdered at Sreenagar
Landslides kill two Rohingyas
Obituary
China to give 6 lakh more doses of vaccine as gift by June 13
DU female student found dead in Azimpur staff quarters
What is the role of multinationals in our RMG sector?
Bangladesh goes from basket case to rising star
BD lacks execution of environment protection laws, say green activists
Withdrawal of troops and fate of Afghanistan
Polythene: Threat to environmental protection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft