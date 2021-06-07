Video
BEPZA signs $12m investment deal with 2 foreign firms

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) on Sunday signed investment and land lease deals with two fully foreign-owned companies.
Under the deals the foreign companies will invest $12 million to establish factories in Chattogram and Mongla export processing zones (EPZs).
With these two, BEPZA signed investment agreement with 12 companies with having total investment proposals amounting to $ 125.21 million during the current fiscal year 2020-21, says a press release.
The companies with which the deals were signed on Sunday are M/s. MAS Sumantra 2 Private Limited a joint venture between Singaporean and Sri Lankan companies and M/s Gabo Global Limited of South Korea.
M/s. MAS Sumantra 2 Private Limited will establish a garments manufacturing industry in Chattogram EPZ investing $ 7.18 million to produce 28.58 million pieces  of intimate garments specially Brief and  Bra, annually. It will employ 2673 Bangladeshi in the    factory.
M/s Gabo Global Limited will set up a Garments and Camping Manufacturing industry in Mongla EPZ. This company will invest $ 4.85 million to produce 2.3 million pieces of woven garments, knit garments and campaign items per annum. This will create employment opportunity for 1030 Bangladeshi nationals.
In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam signed the agreements at BEPZA complex, Dhaka.
Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Country Head of MAS Sumantra 2 Mangala Athauda including Managing Director of Gabo Global Do Kyun Kim inked these agreements on behalf of their respective organisations.
Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain of BEPZA witnessed both the signing ceremonies.


