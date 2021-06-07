Video
Monday, 7 June, 2021
Home Business

Planning Minister admits slow budget implementation

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Business Correspondent

As the government is aware of slow implementation of budget, poor implementation of projects and utilization of funds, the administrations are trying to speed up implementation of projects, said Planning Minister MA Mannan on Sunday.
He was speaking as the chief guest at a post budget virtual discussion meeting titled, "Budget and Business Outlook of Bangladesh During 2021 -2022: Strategic Priorities," on Sunday.
Organized by American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham BD) the discussion was addressed among others by AmCham BD President Syed Ershad Ahmed, former Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor Dr Atiur Rahman, BB Director Aftabul Ul Islam and Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur and others AmCham members took part in the panel discussions.
The AmCham president said Bangladesh made phenomenal economic growth  the past few decades, maintained excellent GDP  growth , per capita income stands at $2227, current Forex reserve around $45         billion.
 "We all know Bangladesh economic growth rise has been powered by Readymade Garment exports, Overseas Workers Remittance and Agriculture sectors. However, we could  not  achieve  expected success in Private Investment and job creation in recent years .  We believe that major reasons behind it, our Business unfriendly and inefficient bureaucracy ,  Lack of adequate logistics facilities , We did not focus on Human Capital development .     
The proposed budget comes at a time when all educational institutions remained shutting for nearly one and a half years. There is a concern over digital divide depriving a large number of children of education, which has been leading to child marriage, school dropouts and child  labour.
Dr Atiur Rahman said the allocations for corona fighting is encouraging and for other infrastructure developments. Other allocations for different sectors are also good steps.
However tax on private universities should be reconsidered and tax on only online data usage should also be reconsidered.
The noted economist said there is challenge in implementing the budget.
Ahsan H Mansur said it is not wise of shutting down the while education system. There will be a sereve consequences of this continuous shutting down of the education system. But no clear guide lines in supporting of recovering losses in education from prolonged pandemic.
He said in some cases there is challenges in revenue collections and implementation of budgets.  But it could be overcome with proper policy supports.
In Panel discussion session the former AmCham president Aftabul Islam said implementation capacity, monitoring and evaluation should be strengthened in implementing budget.


