Vision AC offers 15pc discount for frontliners

Vision Electronics is offering a 15% discount to health workers, members of law enforcement agencies and media workers on the purchase of air conditioners (ACs).

Rakib Ahmed, senior brand manager at Vision Electronics, said: "AC has become an important element of life as the temperature has risen recently. We have introduced the campaign in recognition of the frontliners who are performing their professional duties, risking their lives."

The offer, which was started on June 1, will continue till July 31, read a press release. -UNB







