

Energypac, S’pore firm to generate green energy in BD

The agreement aims to help attainment of Bangladesh's vision to generate clean energy and achieve the targeted Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Energypac Electronics Limited provides reliable, efficient, and expert energy solutions in Bangladesh whereas MPWRNRGY is a Singaporean company that develops, installs, and operates green technologies.

The proposed utility scale solar PV plants will generate electricity, converting energy from the sun which is considered unlimited and is free from emissions, unlike fossil fuels that are limited and release carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere causing the Earth to retain more heat and resulting in climate change. These solar plants will provide electricity to the national grid through long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) or existing net metering system approved by Bangladesh government.

This JDA aims to combine the strengths of Energypac Electronics' local presence as an experienced player in electrical solutions and MPWRNRGY's experience in developing and executing large-scale solar power projects.

Ahmed Mashroor Huda, Head of Brand and Market Communication of Energypac Electronics Limited and Nabeel Ismeer, Co-Founder of MPWRNRGY spoke at the agreement signing ceremony.



