Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Energypac, S’pore firm to generate green energy in BD

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Business Correspondent

Energypac, S’pore firm to generate green energy in BD

Energypac, S’pore firm to generate green energy in BD

Energypac Eletronics Limited has recently signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with MPWRNRGY Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) to co-develop solar power plants in Bangladesh.
The agreement aims to help attainment of Bangladesh's vision to generate clean energy and achieve the targeted Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Energypac Electronics Limited provides reliable, efficient, and expert energy solutions in Bangladesh whereas MPWRNRGY is a Singaporean company that develops, installs, and operates green technologies.
The proposed utility scale solar PV plants will generate electricity, converting energy from the sun which is considered unlimited and is free from emissions, unlike fossil fuels that are limited and release carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere causing the Earth to retain more heat and resulting in climate change. These solar plants will provide electricity to the national grid through long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) or existing net metering system approved by Bangladesh government.
This JDA aims to combine the strengths of Energypac Electronics' local presence as an experienced player in electrical solutions and MPWRNRGY's experience in developing and executing large-scale solar power projects.
Ahmed Mashroor Huda, Head of Brand and Market Communication of Energypac Electronics Limited and Nabeel Ismeer, Co-Founder of MPWRNRGY spoke at the agreement signing          ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Southeast Bank promotes Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain as a DMD
AIBL donates freezing van to Naya Paltan Jame Masjid
IBBL Dhaka Central Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
ICAB for integrated transition of economy to achieve high growth
Airlines press US on refusal to lift Covid-19 travel restrictions
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides as investors watch post- budget situation
Modernization of Institute of Tissue Banking underway


Latest News
Newlywed bride found dead three days after marriage
Two siblings drown in Gazipur pond
BGMEA seeks central bank support for RMG sector
India announces free COVID shots for adults
India factory fire kills 14
Two bodies recovered in Ashulia
ACC blames other countries’ silence on money laundering
How ethnic killings exploded from an Ethiopian town
Tremor jolts Sylhet twice in 10 minutes
Govt slammed for vaccine uncertainty
Most Read News
Woman murdered at Sreenagar
Landslides kill two Rohingyas
Obituary
China to give 6 lakh more doses of vaccine as gift by June 13
DU female student found dead in Azimpur staff quarters
What is the role of multinationals in our RMG sector?
Bangladesh goes from basket case to rising star
BD lacks execution of environment protection laws, say green activists
Withdrawal of troops and fate of Afghanistan
Polythene: Threat to environmental protection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft