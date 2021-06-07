Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 June, 2021, 9:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UAE, BD signs MoU to combat financial crimes

Published : Monday, 7 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Business Correspondent

The Financial Intelligence Unit of the United Arab Emirates (UAE FIU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).
 The UAE FIU also and signed a separate MoU with the Financial Reporting Center (FRC) of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The Mous have been signed to exchange financial information and expertise, as well as collaborate with relevant authorities and stakeholders to combat financial crimes, according to Gulf New, a leading English daily newspaper published from Dubai, UAE.
The UAE FIU has signed separate agreements with the relevant authorities of the two countries for combating money laundering and terror financing,, underpinned by mutually beneficial intelligence exchanges with international counterparts.
The MoUs were signed by Ali Faisal Ba'Alawi, Head of the UAE FIU, with Amina Ali, Director of the FRC of Somalia, and Abu Hena Mohammad Razee Hassan, Head of the BFIU, representing their respective jurisdictions.
Commenting on the agreement UAE FIU Head Ali Faisal said: "Our undertaking of these agreements with the FRC of Somalia and the Bangladesh FIU further reinstate our efforts to facilitate a robust exchange of knowledge and expertise in the areas of anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism, alongside leading international intelligence units," said Ba'Alawi.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Southeast Bank promotes Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain as a DMD
AIBL donates freezing van to Naya Paltan Jame Masjid
IBBL Dhaka Central Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
ICAB for integrated transition of economy to achieve high growth
Airlines press US on refusal to lift Covid-19 travel restrictions
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides as investors watch post- budget situation
Modernization of Institute of Tissue Banking underway


Latest News
Newlywed bride found dead three days after marriage
Two siblings drown in Gazipur pond
BGMEA seeks central bank support for RMG sector
India announces free COVID shots for adults
India factory fire kills 14
Two bodies recovered in Ashulia
ACC blames other countries’ silence on money laundering
How ethnic killings exploded from an Ethiopian town
Tremor jolts Sylhet twice in 10 minutes
Govt slammed for vaccine uncertainty
Most Read News
Woman murdered at Sreenagar
Landslides kill two Rohingyas
Obituary
China to give 6 lakh more doses of vaccine as gift by June 13
DU female student found dead in Azimpur staff quarters
What is the role of multinationals in our RMG sector?
Bangladesh goes from basket case to rising star
BD lacks execution of environment protection laws, say green activists
Withdrawal of troops and fate of Afghanistan
Polythene: Threat to environmental protection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft