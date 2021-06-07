UAE, BD signs MoU to combat financial crimes

The Financial Intelligence Unit of the United Arab Emirates (UAE FIU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

The UAE FIU also and signed a separate MoU with the Financial Reporting Center (FRC) of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The Mous have been signed to exchange financial information and expertise, as well as collaborate with relevant authorities and stakeholders to combat financial crimes, according to Gulf New, a leading English daily newspaper published from Dubai, UAE.

The UAE FIU has signed separate agreements with the relevant authorities of the two countries for combating money laundering and terror financing,, underpinned by mutually beneficial intelligence exchanges with international counterparts.

The MoUs were signed by Ali Faisal Ba'Alawi, Head of the UAE FIU, with Amina Ali, Director of the FRC of Somalia, and Abu Hena Mohammad Razee Hassan, Head of the BFIU, representing their respective jurisdictions.

Commenting on the agreement UAE FIU Head Ali Faisal said: "Our undertaking of these agreements with the FRC of Somalia and the Bangladesh FIU further reinstate our efforts to facilitate a robust exchange of knowledge and expertise in the areas of anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism, alongside leading international intelligence units," said Ba'Alawi.





















